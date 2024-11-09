Father and son booked for assaulting broker in Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A father and son were booked for assaulting a broker involved in land transactions on Friday around 9 pm in Ranjangaon, Waluj.

The broker named Navnath Dattu Gavande (34, Bajajnagar), sustained injuries after being attacked with a knife on his forehead during the assault. Navnath Gavande works as a broker for plot sales and purchases. He was informed by his friends, Satish Kale and Ravi Sharma, that Vijay Jadhav from Ranjangaon had previously abused him. Navnath called Vijay Jadhav on Friday night to confront him, and Jadhav invited him to meet at his scrap shop in Ranjangaon. When Navnath arrived at the shop, Vijay Jadhav and his son (name unknown) began verbally abusing and assaulting him. During the altercation, Jadhav’s son held Navnath down while Vijay Jadhav pulled out a knife and stabbed him on the forehead, causing bleeding and injury. Navnath fled the scene and sought treatment at the government hospital. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station for the assault.