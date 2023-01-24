Father molests daughter, sent to 18 months imprisonment

Aurangabad: Session Judge KR Chaudhary remanded a 47-year-old accused to 18 months rigorous imprisonment for molesting his own daughter. A fine of Rs 500 was also slapped by the court.

The 20-year-old victim complained that she is highly educated. About five years before the incident, when she was 16-years-old, the father was molesting her by showing her obscene videos on his mobile phone. The girl told this matter to her mother from time to time. However, the mother did not believe it. When the girl was in 10th standard, the father asked her for sexual pleasure. At that time the girl's mother and she warned him to stop. After a few days, he again started his lewd behavior. Finally fed up, on May 3, 2021, the girl filed a complaint against her father at the women's grievance redressal centre.

But on May 6, the accused tried to rape the girl. Her mother came for help as the girl screamed. A case was registered in this regard in MIDC Waluj police station. The then PSI Preeti Phad filed the chargesheet in the court. Assistant public prosecutor Sudesh Shirsath argued for the government.