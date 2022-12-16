Father of 3 daughters tortures his second wife for dowry

Aurangabad:

The Cantonment police have registered an offence against the husband and in-laws on a charge of harassing and torturing the second wife for want of dowry. The husband is also accused of hiding the information, at the time of marriage, that he was having three daughters from his first wife. The victim was being tortured since July 8, 2021.

The police have booked the husband Sandeep Manwar, father-in-law Manik Manwar, mother-in-law, sister-in-law (all residents of Bhausinghpura) and one other relative Anil Sonawane (Manora in Washim district).

The victim in her complaint mentioned that her husband harassed her physically and mentally for want of money. He would also send obscene photographs on her mobile phone. Moreover, he also hide the information that he was already married and had three daughters from his first wife. She sustained shock upon learning about the marriage. Meanwhile, the relative Sonawane also contributed to harassing her. PSI Pandurang Dhake is investigating the case.