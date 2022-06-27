Father’s Day at The Evolving Minds Preschool

Aurangabad, June 27: The Evolving Minds Preschool celebrated Father’s Day with a lot of enthusiasm. The event honoured all the fathers and celebrated their spirit of fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in the society.

Kids presented beautiful dance performances for their fathers. A game of treasure hunt based on father-child duo activity was organised. A beautiful photo booth with props was also set up for fathers and children to click photos.