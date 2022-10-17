FDA cancels licenses of 19 medical shops

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)took action against the medical shops and temporarily suspended their licenses of 240 shops for various discrepancies while licenses of 19 medicine sellers were canceled permanently.

Recently, it was seen that narcotic drugs were sold in the city for addiction. Later, FDA started the checking of the medicine shops. The licenses of those found guilty were canceled permanently.

It is mandatory for the druggists, to give the slipping pills and other narcotic pills to the patients only when they produce a doctor’s prescription. However, many medicine shops sold the narcotic drugs without prescription. The addiction of the pills have increased among the youngsters. During the checking, it was found that such drugs were sold openly in various parts of the city. Raids were conducted on 19 such shops and cases have been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NPDS) Act.

Action has been taken against Shiva Medical, Lanzi Road, Waluj, Sai Medical at Ajanta, Mauli Medical, Chinchoki Limbaji, Kannad, Medplus (Shahgunj and Cidco) and others.

Assistant commissioner (drugs, FDA) Milind Kaleshwar said the checking of the medical store will continue and stern action will taken against those selling medicines in absence of pharmacist, without doctor’s prescription and without bills.