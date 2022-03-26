FDA serves notice to shops for selling medicines without prescription

Aurangabad, March 26:

The Food and Drugs Administration has served notice to two shop owners in the city for selling medicines without doctors’ prescription. Sleeping pills and other medicines were being sold in medicine shops without the prescription of doctors.

On learning about the news published in this newspaper, FDA took its notice and commenced inspection of medicine shops since Thursday.

The FDA served a notice to two shops. fearing action, medicines shops which are in colonies have hidden the sleeping pills stock. Some citizens told this newspaper that ‘sedative pills’ (called button) are being sold on paan kiosks openly.

When FDA officers were asked about it, they said that FDA and Police can take action jointly from where medicines are being supplied and stop their sale.

There can be side effects of taking sleeping pills for long term use without doctors' prescription.

They included dizziness, daytime drowsiness, stomach disease, headache,

feeling tiresome and loss of memory.