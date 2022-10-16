Fees of farmers’ children to be waived: VC Dr Yeole

He was delivering his presidential speech at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) on the Bamu campus on Sunday. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university administration is committed to boosting the creativity of today’s generation which is very sensitive.

He said that direction is being given to youths by inviting a former student of the university and a prominent artist. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath said that art makes man stress free.

Earlier, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar explained the objective of the festival. He said that the festival would not be successful without the support of teachers and students.

Advisory committee members Dr Anand Deshmukh, Sambhaji Bhosale, Principal Dr Suhas Morale, Dr Jayant Shevtekar, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Hansraj Jadhav, Dr Vidya Pradhan and others were present.

Dr Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings while dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar proposed a vote of thanks. A video clip developed by the folk art department (Osmanabad sub-centre) Dr Ganesh Shinde was also shown.