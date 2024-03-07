Female aspirants appeal to apply for Haj under Mehram category

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has allocated 500 seats under the Mehram (escort) quota for the women desirous to perform the holy Haj, this year.

The circular issued by the HCoI chief executive officer, Leyaqat Ali Aafaqui stated that any aspiring lady, who could not apply for the Haj due to her genuine reasons (including non-availability of passport), but her male companion (approved as per Shariah Law) has been shortlisted for the Haj pilgrimage, can now avail the chance of applying for the pilgrimage or else she may not be able to perform it in subsequent years for want of Mehram.

Such eligible women should apply online under the Mehram category by visiting the website https://hajcommittee.gov.in on or before March 15, 2024. The applicant should possess machine machine-readable passport valid till January 31, 2025.

The applicant must also upload valid documents proving her relationship with the male companion to seek eligibility, stated the circular.