Female doctor injured in clash of two groups in GMCH

Resident doctor resort to strike, security issue on the agenda again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking incident occurred at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday evening when two groups clashed in the casualty department, injuring a female resident doctor.

According to reports, two groups of people arrived at the casualty ward with injured individuals. As the injured were being treated, a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. In the chaos, a rod struck a female resident doctor in the head, causing her to be admitted for treatment.

Following the incident, resident doctors at the GMCH went on strike, protesting the lack of security and demanding action against those involved in the clash. Dean Dr Shivaji Shukre and medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade rushed to the scene and met with the protesting doctors. They assured them that a case would be filed against those responsible and that security arrangements would be strengthened. Additionally, an alarm system will be installed to address such situations in the future. After receiving assurances from the hospital administration, the resident doctors called off their strike and resumed their duties.

Frequent incidents in the GMCH

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the GMCH. Resident doctors have raised concerns about the lack of security in the past, highlighting the need for more security guards and better safety measures, said Dr Rohan Gaikwad, president, Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (GMCH).