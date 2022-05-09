Female vegetable vendor brutally murdered on Beed Bypass Road

Aurangabad, May 9:

In a sensational incident, a female vegetable vendor from Mukundwadi was brutally murdered in Balapur Shivar (on Beed Bypass Road) on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The incident came to light today at 8 am.

The rural police have arrested four members of her family as suspects in the case. Meanwhile, the superintendent of police (SP) and other key officers have inspected the spot this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sushila Sanjay Pawar (39, Ambikanagar, Mukundwadi). Sushila’s husband has passed away few years ago. As a result, she was living with her two sons and one daughter. The deceased used to sell vegetables on handcart near Shivajinagar overhead water tank.

The Story

On Sunday at 9 pm, Sushila went to meet friend Anita (name changed) at her house, while the daughters of both were at Sushila’s house. The family members were trying to contact, but Sushila’s mobile phone was switched-of after 10 pm. Sushila’s relatives raised suspicion when the relatives of Anita came to take the latter’s daughter at 2 am. The relatives inquired about her, but could not find any answer.

Sensation prevailed today morning in the area when the alert citizens informed the police that a woman’s dead body is lying in P B Estate, at Balapur Shivar, on Beed Bypass Road, today morning. The murder spot comes under the jurisdiction of Chikalthana police station. Acting upon the information, the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalvaniya, additional SP Pawan Bansod, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jaidutt Bhavar, police inspector Devidas Gaat and others rushed towards the spot. They noticed the body’s throat was having eight injury marks formed due to attack by sharp-edged weapon. The police feel the murder would have have taken place within 12 hours as the wounds were fresh.

The police have geared up to procure call details record (CDR) so that they identify the last mobile location of the deceased, the details of calls made by people on her cell phone etc. Meanwhile, the police have detained four members of the deceased’s family, on suspect, for investigation.

The news of murder spread like wildfire in Mukundwadi area. Large number of residents gathered in front of Chikalthana police station and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.

Boxxxxxxxxx

During investigation, the police came to know that the deceased was also doing contract farming in partnership with one person from Satara. The murder has also been done at a distance away from the farming land. The police has pressed the partner for investigation.

Boxxxxxx

The relatives of Sushila has informed the police that she was involved in economical transactions with many people. The primary investigation by police revealed that Sushila has lend money to many of them on interest.

Boxxxxx

The deceased’s eldest son is of 22 years and he was suppose to tie a knuptial knot on May 27. Hence the marriage preparations were going on in full swing in the house. Incidentally, the son was out of the city for some work on Sunday. He informed that his mother has contacted him on phone and had informed about the arrangement of gold ornaments. She has informed him about getting released all the mortgaged ornaments. The relatives informed the newspaper that the same ornaments and cash are also missing from the house.

Boxxxxxx

The additional SP Pawan Bansod said, “ We have recovered the body of woman today morning and very soon the rural police will be arresting the killers and putting them behind bars. The police have started investigation in different angles to arrest the killers as soon as possible.”