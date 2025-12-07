Female worker seriously injured at MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A female worker, Nilawati Joshi (35), at Aditya Weld Tech Company, Plot K-68, MIDC, sustained serious injuries while operating a press machine. She alleged that supervisor Aba Gadekar assigned her dangerous work without experience or safety equipment.

On November 20, at 7.10 am, she was made to operate the press machine without gloves or other safety gear. Two fingers on her right hand were completely crushed, and her index finger was also seriously injured. She filed a police complaint against company owner Atul Sharma, Pramod Sancheti, supervisor Gadekar, and contractor Manik Zaware for negligence. Police investigation is ongoing.