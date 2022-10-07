Festival Shopee exhibition kicks off in grandeur

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

‘Festival Shopee’exhibition has been organised to provide the opportunity for the customers to shop various articles for Diwali under one roof. The exhibition was inaugurated in grandeur at Saint Francis De Sales High School ground on Friday. The dignitaries Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) president Nitin Gupta,honorary secretary Arpit Save, Hemangi Save, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele,Adeshpalsingh Chhabda, Ashish Garde and others inaugurated the exhibition.

Renowned companies, women, and cottage industries participated in this exhibition. The customers are provided demos about the products and their queries are being resolved. The five-day exhibition included an array of security solutions, electronic appliances, solar, furniture, Ayurvedic products, garments, spices, home appliances, and decoration articles.

The exhibition will be free of cost for all till October 11 between 11 am and 9 pm. Organiser Meenal Mohadikar has appealed to the people to visit the exhibition and enjoy shopping.