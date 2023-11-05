Festive Diwali season sees surge in air travel from city

Tourist and religious destinations preferred

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As Diwali approaches, a multitude of city dwellers are gearing up for a festive getaway with their families. Air travel is the preferred mode to visit both tourist and religious destinations during this holiday season. Notably, flights on popular routes connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are witnessing a remarkable increase in passenger numbers.

Travel enthusiasts are not just limiting themselves to domestic destinations, there is a growing emphasis on jetting off to various locales within the country and even abroad, with departure points from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Early birds enjoy affordable fares

Planning ahead has proven to be a boon for those who have booked their flights months in advance, enabling them to secure budget-friendly fares for their holiday journeys. However, for those who are still contemplating their travel plans, the cost of air travel might pinch their pockets a bit more.

Youth enthusiasm boosts tourism

Majority of travelers during this festive season are young adults looking to make the most of their Diwali holidays. Jaswant Singh from the tourism development foundation confirmed that all flights are currently operational from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Insight from tour professionals

Mangesh Kapote, tour businessman, shed light on the current situation. Flights connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are running at full capacity from November 7 to November 27, leading to a surge in ticket fares. Additionally, flights from Pune to popular destinations like Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kashmir, Kolkata, and Assam have seen significant price hikes. In fact, an astonishing 80 to 90 percent of flight bookings have already been confirmed for these routes.

High demand for international travel

In the international travel sector, flights are experiencing high demand, especially for destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Bali, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sri Lanka.