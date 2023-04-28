File offences against those creating obstructions in water supply work: HC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh, on Friday, ordered the administration concerned to directly file offences against those creating hindrance in the completion of the ambitious new water supply scheme.

When the case came up for hearing, it was brought to the notice of the bench that the Wanjargaon and Nagamthan Grampanchayats along with Gangagiri Maharaj Sansthan have opposed the new water supply scheme which will be quenching the thirst of the city’s population of more than 20 lakh persons. In response to this, the bench gave the above verdict. The court, once again, expressed its disappointment, when it came to know that the works have not gained momentum.

The above two gram panchayats are on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route. It is learnt that 40,000 brass of sand is required for the construction of elevated storage reservoirs (ESR) proposed to be built as a part of the new water supply scheme. However, these gram panchayats passed a resolution opposing the mining of sand from their respective jurisdictions.

Besides, the Gangagiri Maharaj Sansthan, which is also on the same route also created an obstruction by opposing the work. The court expressed its displeasure for opposing the important issue of water. Hence it ordered to directly file offence against those creating obstructions in the waterworks.

The court’s friend (amicus curiae) Adv Sachin Deshmukh brought to the notice of the bench that the laying of a 2500 mm size pipeline has been completed to 7.9 km, out of 38 km. The laying of a 300 km pipeline, as a part of the internal distribution network, has been completed in the city, out of 1900 km. Besides, the hydro testing of only 18 km pipes (detecting water leakage) has been done, so far. The court raised a question on the efficiency of the contractor during the hearing.

Senior counsel R N Dhorde, Adv Vinod Patil and senior counsel Adv Rajendra Deshmukh represented Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP); Adv Amit Mukhedkar pleaded on behalf of the principal petitioner; Adv Sambhaji Tope and chief public prosecutor D R Kale voiced on behalf of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the state government.