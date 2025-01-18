Films key to Nation-Building, Says Ramachandran

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Films have long been more than just a source of entertainment. According to veteran film critic G. P. Ramachandran, they have played a significant role in India’s nation-building efforts by promoting local cultures and uniting people.

Speaking at the 10th Ajintha Ellora International Film Festival, Ramachandran highlighted how the Indian film industry, which began with the Lumière Brothers' screening in Mumbai in 1896, has grown into a cultural powerhouse. “Bollywood, with its songs, humor, drama, and visual appeal, represents the evolution of the Indian film industry,” he said. A workshop on "Challenges Faced by the Film Industry and Its Global Success" was held at MGM University’s V. Shantaram Auditorium. The session featured discussions by Ramachandran, veteran writer and critic Latika Padgavkar, and Shiladitya Sen from West Bengal. Also in attendance were Professor Dr. Rekha Shelke, Professor Shiv Kadam, students, and other dignitaries. Ramachandran pointed out that the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime has opened doors for Indian cinema on the global stage. These platforms have allowed films to reach audiences beyond India, gaining recognition worldwide.

---------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Indian Cinema's Global Impact

Indian films have not only captivated local audiences but have also garnered international acclaim. Raj Kapoor's popularity in the Soviet union and the global success of films like Slumdog Millionaire, RRR, and The Lunchbox stand as a testament to Indian cinema’s growing influence.

(With two photographs)