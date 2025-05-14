Final draft of water supply scheme to be prepared soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The contractor has submitted the roadmap of the water supply scheme of the city. The roadmap will be verified and the final draft will be prepared within a week,” said Dilip Gawde, the Divisional Commissioner.

A meeting of the court-appointed committee for the scheme was held at the Divisional Commissionerate on Wednesday. Divisional Commissioner Gawde gave necessary instructions to all the concerned agencies.

District Collector Deelip Swami, officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikar, National Highways, Police Administration and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, a review of the work as per the court order was conducted. Efforts are being made to get the work done early by the contractor. The contractor has given a deadline according to the phase of the project.

The contractor mentioned in the roadmap when which work would be completed and the engineers would work on it.

There are ten to twelve important works in this. Jackwell, approach bridge, raw-water rising main, WTP, pure water rising main, ESR, water tanks and distribution channels, which are phases.

“Different dates have been given to each phase according to the intensity of the work,” Gawde said.