Final draft on delimitation of 42 prabhags submitted to SEC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 5:

The election branch of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today confirmed that the office has submitted the final draft on the delimitation of prabhags to the State Election Commission (SEC) for approval. Meanwhile, the final draft was submitted after making 15 corrections pin-pointed by the SEC nominated head of the hearing panel (for the complaints and objections), the Inspector General of Revenue (Pune) Shravan Hardikar.

Earlier, the AMC delimited 126 wards and divided them into 42 prabhags for the forthcoming AMC elections. The rough draft was published on June 2 and the complaints and objections upon it were invited till June 16. Accordingly, the SEC organised a hearing on these complaints and objections at Maulana Azad Research Centre on June 22. The SEC deployed a panel for hearing which was headed by Hardikar. The panel heard 324 complaints and objections on the day. After the conclusion of the hearing, Hardikar recommended the AMC officials for conducting physical verification of the boundaries of two prabhags (which were pointed out during the hearing). However, the AMC claimed of having verified the boundaries of all prabhags intending to correct mistakes, if they found any. Then the rough draft was submitted to Hardikar, who then reviewed it and pin-pointed 15 corrections in it. Hence the AMC made the recommended corrections and submit the final draft for approval to the SEC.

Meanwhile, the AMC election branch has geared up to prepare voters list on the directives of the SEC. The work is at the primary level. The AMC will be conducting the forthcoming general elections on prabhag basis. Hence, the civic election team will have to prepare a voters’ list for each prabhag. They will have to ensure that the names of voters do not get mixed up from one prabhag to another, said the sources.