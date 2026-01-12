Final electoral roll of Graduate Constituency announced

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Office of the Marathwada Divisional Commissioner on Monday released the final electoral roll prepared for the election of the Aurangabad Graduate Constituency.

In the draft electoral roll prepared with 1 November 2025 as the qualifying date, 2,40,549 voters were registered in the division.

Subsequently, after scrutiny of applications received within the prescribed period for inclusion of new names, 48,234 new voters were added to the list. Accordingly, the final electoral roll of the Aurangabad Division Graduate Constituency now has a total of 2,88,783 voters.

Box

District-wise number of voters is as follows:

--Chh Sambhajinagar: 80,886

--Jalna: 31,943

--Parbhani: 23,564

--Hingoli: 9,099

--Nanded: 34,521

--Latur: 27,688

--Dharashiv: 26,876

--Beed: 54,206

Box

The total number of voters in the final electoral roll stands at 2,88,783, comprising 2,21,161 male voters, 67,609 female voters, and 13 voters from other categories. The voter registration process will continue in the future as well.