Final merit list of B P Ed CAP round-II released

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

The State Common Entrance Test (SCETC) has released the final merit list for the second round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for B P Ed admissions on Monday.

It may be noted that the CET experts completed e-scrutiny of uploaded documents filled in application forms between December 31 and January 7.

After the declaration of the alphabetical merit list, candidates were allowed to submit grievances from January 11 to 13.

The final merit list for local and NRI or persons of Indian origin (PIO)was released at 5 pm today. The seats will be allotted to the aspirants at 5 pm on January 20. Those candidates who were allocated seats will have to report to the college and confirm the admissions up to January 25.

Imp instructions for students

--There will two online rounds of admissions.

-- E-scrutiny is not fool-proof scrutiny.

--Final scrutiny will be done happen at the level of the college.

-- Since the seats are limited and candidates are more, for securing admission in the

college of choice, candidates should give judicious options.

--Principals of the admitting colleges will be responsible for the final verification of the

documents and matching the documents in original along with uploaded documents.