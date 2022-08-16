Final merit list of poly admissions to be released on Aug 18; 1,24 L candidates registered

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will declare the final merit list of post-SSC polytechnic admissions on August 18.

The provisional merit list was already declared. The names of around 1.24 lakh students were figured in the list and the aspirants can submit the grievance, if any, about it. After clearing the grievances, the final merit list will be released on August 18.

5.6 K confirm registration in district

The district has 13 polytechnics with 3,915 seats. A total of 7,752 students have registered online while 5,606 confirmed their application form.

1s CAP round schedule

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-Round-I will commence on August 19 by displaying the seat matrix. The candidates will be able to submit the option form between August 20 and 23 through their login. The seats will be allotted provisional on August 25 while aspirants will be allowed to confirm the admissions from August 26 to 30.

Important instructions for candidates

The candidates can go through the provisional merit list and follow the instructions.

--Candidates should access the provisional list through login and verify the-- merit number.

-- Candidate will have to ensure that the information is shown list details like name, qualifying Marks, category, gender, reservation, special reservation

-- If a candidate finds any error in the information printed in the list, can report the grievance

-- For any admission-related query one can use the helpline number

--The candidates who have submitted the application form on or before August 11, 2022, are considered for the provisional merit list

--The merit is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate at the qualifying examination