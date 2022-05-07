Finally, 21 aspirants get provisional Ph D admissions letter

Aurangabad, May 7:

Finally, the 21 pharmacy research aspirants who were losing hope, received a provisional Ph D admission letter on Saturday. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University declared over 3,500 candidates eligible for the Ph D admissions in various 40 subjects of the four faculties, including Science and Technology, Commerce and Management Science in February.

A total of 21 candidates who appeared before the Departmental Research Committee (DRC) at Government College of Pharmacy (GCP) in the second week of February were deprived of Ph D admission in Pharmacy because of trivial issues. All the research guides were ready to guide the students for Ph D research, but, the GCP research centre asked the university to give admissions only to seven candidates s per the existing infrastructure and facilities while three researchers were already admitted.

Therefore, the university was not able to issue provisional confirmation letters to the candidates over this issue. Bamu was ready to enhance the number of seats of the GCP on the line of other centres. This newspaper published a news item on April 29 titled ‘21 denied Ph D admission’ highlighting the issue of the research aspirants.

GCP submits proposal for increasing intake

GCP Principal Dr V K Mourya submitted a proposal to the university on May 6 requesting an increase in the seat intake as per the list of candidates who appeared before the DRC. “This institute has made several correspondences and meeting through a professor of the GCP to resolve the issue of more number of Ph D aspirants than the existing permitted capacity. Kindly consider this letter as GCP’s request for a conditional increase in seats this year to accommodate all the students approved by the DRC of this institute,” he said.

Aspirants get provisional admission letter

Acting swiftly, the office of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) issued a provisional confirmation letter for the PhD admissions on Saturday. The candidates who were losing hope of admissions, today heaved a sigh of relief to get it.