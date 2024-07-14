Finally, Engg admission process commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited Engineering undergraduate degree admission process across the State for the academic year 2024-25 has commenced.

It may be noted that the admissions to the first year of four-year duration full-time Engineering and Technology courses (B.E./ B. Tech)

in the Government, unaided private professional educational institutes, and university-managed departments had begun in the last week of June in 2023. This time around, the admission process started in the second week of July. The result of MHT-CET which was held in April/May 2024 was declared in June 2024. Thousands of aspirants have been waiting for the B E and B Tech admissions process.

Finally, the State Common Entrance Test (SCETC) which is the competent authority for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the State issued a notification for admission today. The aspirants can submit online applications and upload the required documents up to July 24. The document verification and confirmation of the application form for admission through physical and online modes is up to July 25. The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 27. After the grievances redressal, the final merit list will be released on August 2.

Box

--A candidate should have Passed the 10 2 examination or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry or Biotechnology or Biology or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Informatics Practices or Agriculture or Engineering Graphics or Business Studies or Electronics or Entrepreneurship and obtained at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects taken together. He/she should have secured a non-zero score in MHT-CET

OR

--Should have passed a minimum three years Diploma in Engineering and Technology and obtained at least 45 per cent marks or

OR

--One should have passed a year Diploma of Vocation (D.Voc.) stream in the same or allied sector