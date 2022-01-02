Finally Pitline to be established in Jalna

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

The awaited pitline in Aurangabad will be now established at Jalna. Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve on Sunday announced that the pitline will be established in Jalna.

The pitline was earlier proposed in Aurangabad. Earlier, it was planed at Aurangabad Railway Station and later at Mukundwadi Railway Station. The railway administration had started preparing DPR for the pitline. However, the land was inadequate at Mukundwadi and it can be established here only if the state government provides additional land at Mukundwadi. At the same time, the land was searched at Jalna. Now, Danve has announced on Sunday that funds of Rs 100 crores will be released for establishing pitline at the Jalna railway station.

Land search in city unsuccessful

In a meeting held on October 21, Danve had given the responsibility to search the land for pitline in Aurangabad on minister of state for finance and MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel. However, the land was not finalized.

Criteria fulfilled

South Central Railway sanctioned pitline in Aurangabad in 2017. But, the proposal was hampered on several occasions due to various reasons. The city fulfilled all the criteria for establishing pitline. Due to lack of pitline in Aurangabad, it will be difficult to start new trains from Aurangabad, the sources said.

It was known

MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel said that it was known that the proposed pitline in Aurangabad would be shifted to Jalna. It was proposed in the city for the past several years. What will the BJP people’s representatives will say about it now, he questioned.