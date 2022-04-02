Finally, prohibitory-curfew restrictions relaxed in district

Aurangabad, April 2:

District Collector Sunil Chavan, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta jointly issued orders on Saturday relaxing prohibitory and curfew restrictions in the district on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. It may be noted that the State Government announced two days ago the lifting of the restrictions imposed to curb Covid outbreak.

Following this, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders. The DDMA issued prohibitory and curfew orders including holding public programmes with 50 per cent strength, in view of Covid patients surge in January this year.

There were prohibitory orders from 5 am to 11 pm daily while a night curfew was imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The number of patients had tripled due to the Omicron outbreak. The arrangement of additional beds was made at the Covid Care Center, Dedicated Covid Health Center for the patients' treatment.

box

Mask is optional but needs to follow Covid appropriate behaviours

Following the Government's announcement on Thursday that it would lift all restrictions on corona from April 2, orders were issued in the district to follow the instructions given by the government.

After 740 days, the district became mask free. The district administration appealed to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, although the Government has declared the use of masks optional.,

In the district, a total of 29.20 lakh citizens were administered the first dose of the vaccine while 20.98 lakh people have taken the second dose. Around 45, 372 citizens have taken precautionary measures. The percentage of those taking the second dose has gone up to 62. The average percentage of those taking the first dose is 88.

Box

496 orders in 740 days

The DDMA issued about 496 orders in the backdrop of Covid from March 22, 2020, to April 1, 2022 (740 days). This means an order was issued on average after every one and a half days. The machinery was used at the administrative on a big level to deal with three waves of Covid.