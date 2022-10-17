Finally, registration for MBBS & BDS courses begins

The last date of registration is October 22 for all the health science courses- MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPTH), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOTH), Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP), Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics B (P and O) and B Sc-Nursing.

It may be noted that the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 was announced on September 7. More than 2.13 lakh students who have qualified NEET-UG in the State have been waiting for the commencement of the admission process.

The aspirants will have to provide only NEET All India Rank (AIR) in the registration form. Online registration and paying necessary is mandatory for participation in the admission process.

The CET Cell released Information Brochure online on Monday. The last date for paying registration fees is October 23. The candidates will have to upload scanned copies of original documents online up to October 24.

The candidates were divided into two groups. The aspirants of MBBS and BDS fall in Group A while the students of BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B (P and O) and B Sc-Nursing are in Group C. The details of Group B were not announced yet.

The seat matrix will be released for all the courses on October 20.

The students will be able to submit the online preference form on or before October 27.

The provisional merit list of all the registered candidates will be released on October 25. The selection list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I will be declared on October 28.

Those who are allotted seats will have to join the college and fill status retention form from October 29 to November 4.

Steps for online registration form filling process

1. Online registration

2. Online fee payment

3. Uploading scanned documents

4. Take a printout of the registration form