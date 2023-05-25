Finance company employees booked for abetting suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police booked four employees of a finance company for abetting a 39-year-old man for suicide. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Baburao Mane (39, Shraddha Colony, Waluj). The accused have been identified as Jeevan Dongre, Manisha Gawali, Vishal Jadhav, and Vishal More (all employees of Nivara Housing Finance Company).

Police said Krishna Mane was constructing a house, eight months back. Hence, he and his wife Anuradha Mane applied for financial assistance with Nivara Finance Company. The employee of the company asked them to deposit Rs 70,000 in the company account as log-in fees. Later, they received a letter from the company on January 7 that a loan of Rs 6.25 lakh has been sanctioned. However, Dongre, Manisha Gawali, Vishal Jadhav, and Vishal More started ignoring the couple for giving the cheque for sanctioned loan. Mane couple went to the office several times, but they did not give them the cheque, and their construction was hampered. Dongre told Mane that they will have to pay the first installment of Rs 1,600 and then they will get the loan cheque. However, Mane was not ready to pay the installment as he did not receive the loan.

Mane had given Rs 70,000 to the company by taking money from various people. As the employees were not giving him the loan amount, he was under tremendous mental pressure. Mane on March 26, committed suicide by hanging himself. Based on the complaint lodged by Anuradha Mane, a complaint has been registered with Waluj MIDC police while PSI Bhagwan Mujgule is further investigating the case.