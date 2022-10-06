Financial strength to small entrepreneurs through PM SVANidhi

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Karad: Appeal to take advantage of the schemes

Aurangabad:

Financial assistance is being provided to small businessmen through Pradhan Mantri Svanidi Yojana (PM SVANidhi). Vendors, fruit sellers, laundryman, cobbler and other professionals are being given loans up to Rs 10,000 from this scheme at a low interest rate. This will help the vendors achieve economic development at the local level, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

The financial inclusion and finance assistance campaign organized by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), State Bank of India was inaugurated by Dr Karad at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Thursday. Dr Karad distributed checks of the PM SVANidhi scheme to the beneficiaries.

Dr Karad said a special cell has been set up in the municipal corporation for providing loans. The applicants should register with the documents to avail the loan at this cell. Professionals like salons, parlors, vegetable sellers, fruit sellers, hawkers, tea sellers, egg and bread sellers will be given financial assistance in the form of loans from Rs 10000. For this all banks and district administration should cooperate in getting loans. Collector Sunil Chavan appealed to take advantage of the social security schemes like Atal Pension Yojana, Mudra scheme, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and others. Aspirants are requested to apply in the municipal office, said municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary.

State Bank of India deputy general manager Ravi Kumar Verma, Divisional manager Rohit Kashalkar, sub-divisional officer Mangesh Kedar along with managers and representatives of Indian Bank, union Bank, Uco Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank and other banks were present on the occasion.

Distribution of cheque of Rs 10000

Cheques of Rs 10,000 were distributed to ten beneficiaries in representative form. Along with this, a check of Rs 7.80 lakh was given to two beneficiaries for dairy business under Mudra scheme.