Find out who is behind the attack

Aurangabad: Neelam Gorhe, the deputy speaker of the Legislative Council, has called for the State home minister to find out who was responsible for throwing stones at Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray's convoy.

During her visit to Aurangabad on Saturday, Gorhe met with police officials to discuss the recent attack on Thackeray and the oppression of women. She emphasized the importance of filing a charge sheet against the accused officer, ACP Dhume, who molested a woman, as soon as possible. Gorhe also criticized using Gujarat model as an example for preventing violence against women, as the conviction rate for such crimes in Maharashtra is higher than in Gujarat and West Bengal, she said.