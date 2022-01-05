Find solution and don’t blame each other: HC

blame each other: HC

Aurangabad bench directs concerned departments on Kranti Chowk flyover repair issue

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 5

Do not point fingers at each other regarding maintenance and repair of flyover at Kranti Chowk and find whose responsibility it is to find a solution to this issue, ordered Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice SG Dighe on Wednesday to the MSRDC, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Public Works Department (PWD). The next hearing will be held in two weeks. The court also expressed displeasure over the apathy of the three departments over the maintenance and repair of the flyover.

The flyover at Kranti Chowk has developed a large gap across that could cause major damage. A news article was published by Lokmat Times on January 3 with photographs. Based on this, adv Rupesh Jaiswal filed a public interest litigation and brought the matter to the court's notice on Tuesday. While inspecting the flyover, Jaiswal observed that the news was true.

The flyover at Kranti Chowk was constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in 2017 and handed over to the PWD and municipal corporation. It is the busiest flyover in the city and an average of 10,000 vehicles pass on it daily. The flyover needs to be repaired immediately to avoid possible accidents and damage. Unfortunately, if someone loses an organ or loses his life in case of an accident, it cannot be compensated financially. Jaiswal had requested the court to instruct the concerned departments to repair the flyover immediately.