Fine imposed for indisciplined parking in GMCH

Aurangabad

City police traffic branch on Wednesday imposed a fine on the vehicle owners for parking the vehicles in the no-parking zone in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The fine was imposed on the relatives of the patients and even the resident doctors.

Patients from all over Marathwada come to GMCH for treatment in large numbers daily. Moreover, the relatives of the patients also come along with them. However, they park their vehicles wherever they find the place. Vehicles are always seen crowded before the casualty, OPDs, and other wards. On Wednesday, the city police traffic branch on Wednesday took action against the indisciplined parking.

Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said the parking lot is available in GMCH, but the residents park their vehicles wherever place they find it. Sometimes, the vehicles create obstacles even for the ambulances.

The resident doctors said that no-parking boards are erected at the places, which were earlier used for parking. The fine was imposed even on the resident doctors. It should be cancelled at once, they demanded.