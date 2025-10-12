FIR filed against five for harassing married woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An FIR was registered on Saturday at 7 pm at Shiur police station against five members of a family, including the husband, for harassing a married woman over a dispute regarding a car.

Nikita (22) from Nalegaon in Vaijapur tehsil married Kunal Babirwal from Nashik in 2024. A month after the wedding, her in-laws began harassing her, claiming that her father had not given a car at the wedding. They also harassed her by saying she was not liked and doubted her character. Fed up with the harassment, Nikita lodged a complaint. Following her complaint, the police filed a case against Kunal Babirwal, Valmik Babirwal, Sangeeta Babirwal, Vishal Babirwal, and Tejaswini Babirwal (Nashik residents). The investigation is being conducted by police constable Kishor Aghade.