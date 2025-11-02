Fire at Pandharpur cloth shop; quick action by fire brigade prevents major loss

Chhatrapati Sambajinagar

A fire broke out at a cloth shop near the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur around 10 pm on Saturday. Thanks to the swift action of the fire brigade, a major tragedy was averted.

Initial reports indicate that the blaze at the “SSD” cloth store started due to a short circuit. Acting under the supervision of fire officer R.H. Gharat, leading fireman K.T. Suryawanshi and his team including L.G. Brahmankar, S.K. Gaikwad, S.B. Sonawane, P.K. Hajare, S.D. Mahale, S.T. Mule, V.S. Dabhade, and T.P. Tandale successfully brought the flames under control. Assistant police inspector Sanjay Gite and his team from the Waluj MIDC police station reached the spot immediately and cleared the crowd. Shop owner Sunil Motiwal said the incident caused minor damage. Police are investigating further.