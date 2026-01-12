Fire breaks out at labour camp in Garkheda, no loss of life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major fire broke out at a labour camp housing workers in the Sarthi Institute area near Hedgewar Hospital in Garkheda. The incident occurred at around 12 noon on Monday. As the fire was brought under control in time, no loss of life was reported. However, flames rising high into the sky caused panic among local residents and labourers.

Fire brigade personnel, including duty officers Mustaq Tadvi, Raju Tate and Yogesh Dudhe, along with other firefighters, rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The fire caused heavy damage to the belongings of workers living in the labour camp.

In another incident, a house caught fire in New Nandanvan Colony at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. A team from the Padampura fire station immediately reached the spot and successfully controlled the fire.