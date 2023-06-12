Fire brigade reeling under pitiable conditions!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The fire brigade jawans visit 300-350 places to remove the clogging of rainwater in the houses during the monsoon every year. However, many a time, they face fuel shortages and are unable to operate the pumping machine. However, this monsoon, the fear of jawans has increased as the number of complaints relating to clogging of the rainwater is likely to increase due to the construction of new and heightened concrete roads in different parts of the city.

According to the citizens, the rainwater would storm into their houses. The height of water clogged in the basements or ground floor is 3-4 feet. When this happens, the citizens telephone their nearest fire brigade station for help. The fire brigade has six pumps in its herd. They rush to attend to complaints at the earliest. The struggle or embarrassment they face is when they run short of fuel to operate the pumps.

Three days ago, the city witnessed a heavy downpour and many parts of the city witnessed storming of rainwater in their houses. Accordingly, in response to a call, the fire brigade jawans reached Begumpura, but they showed an inability in operating the pump for want of petrol in it. Hence the residents took out the fuel from different vehicles and gave it to them to operate the pumping machine and remove the clogging of water.

In reaction to the incident, the concerned section official confirmed that the incident had happened a few days ago, but now the fuel arrangement has been made. Hence, there would be no problem due to fuel in monsoon.