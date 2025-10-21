First-time MLAs get funds for upliftment of Dalit settlements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Diwali, the state’s social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat has given a festive gift to first-time elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). He has approved a fund of ₹2 crore each under the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Development Scheme.

For the first time in the district, three first-time MLAs from the Mahayuti alliance will be able to use ₹2 crore each for development work in their respective constituencies. These MLAs include Anuradha Chavan (Phulambri constituency), Sanjana Jadhav (Kannad constituency), and Vilas Bhumre (Paithan constituency).

The fund will be utilised to carry out various development works in Dalit localities. It is one of the popular schemes in the state, under which MLAs, MPs, ministers, and other public representatives are given funds to support social development in their constituencies.

For the past few months, many public representatives have been demanding funds. In response, minister Shirsat has approved ₹2 crore each for the first-time MLAs from the Mahayuti alliance. The funds will be distributed before Diwali.