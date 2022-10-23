First woman PDJ appointed in Aurangabad

A woman principal district judge Vibha Ingale has been appointed for the first time in the Aurangabad district and sessions court. Judge Ingle was welcomed at a function organised in the court on Friday. The guest of honour was additional district judge D H Keluskar.

Aurangabad District Bar Association lawyers were present.

Speaking on the occasion president of the bar association Adv Kailas Bagnawat said, the appointment of a woman PDJ on the occasion of Diwali is very auspicious.

Judge Ingle said, with the coordination of the arguments of the lawyers and the interpretation of the judges, people will get justice speedily. The confidence of the people in the judiciary system will increase. If the judges and lawyers work together, many cases can be resolved through the district legal service authority’s mediation centre.

A book ‘PCPND’ penned by civil judge (senior level) and chief judicial magistrate Dr Ujwalla Musale was released on the occasion. Judge Musale was felicitated for getting a Ph.D.

Adv Smita Narke conducted the proceedings of the function while Adv Yogesh Phatke proposed a vote of thanks.

