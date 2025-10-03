Fishseed worth ₹22 crore washed away in Marathwada;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rainfall over 18 days in September in Marathwada resulted in the washing away of fish seed worth approximately ₹22 crore. Fishermen also suffered other losses, and the final assessment of damages is underway, said Minister of Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane, while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Minister Rane stated that the Water Resources Department should prepare a program for desilting. A state-level program is being planned at the ministry level. He also mentioned that he would discuss with the Rural Development Minister about completing the assessment of ponds under the Zilla Parishad (ZP) in a timely manner. Responding to concerns about the Chilapi fish destroying other fish, Rane said a proposal has been sent to the central government, and measures will be taken soon. Reservoirs, ponds, and fish breeding centers were submerged, causing major financial losses to fishermen, including damage to boats, canoes, nets, fish seeds, and other equipment. Against this backdrop, Rane reviewed the losses of both Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur divisions at the District Collector’s office. The review was attended by Commissioner of Fisheries department Kishor Tawde, District Collector Deelip Swami, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bharti, Additional Commissioner Madhurima Jadhav, and fisheries professionals.

Fish seed from other states costs: ₹0.50; And ₹1.50 here

District Coordinator of the Fishermen’s Cell, Tukaram Wankhede, demanded compensation for losses caused by the rains and housing for fishermen. He also highlighted that fish seed costs ₹0.50 from other states, while government-supplied seeds here cost ₹1.50. Minister Rane said a decision on this price disparity would be made soon.

90% of Water projects affected

Deputy Commissioner Bharti said Marathwada has 385 ponds, of which 330 were hit by heavy rainfall. Nets, boats, canoes, fish seed, and fish stock were damaged, along with caged fish conservation projects. Latur division’s Regional Deputy Commissioner, Shirish Gathade, said that in Latur district, 158 ponds; Dharashiv, 236; Nanded, 93; and Hingoli, 30 ponds a total of 516 were affected by the heavy rains.