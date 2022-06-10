Five booked for abusing, ill-treating farmer

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 10:

The Ajanta police have registered an offence against five persons for abusing, beating and taking away cash of Rs 2 lakh from a farmer at the fuel station in Undangaon (Sillod tehsil), recently.

The farmer Sachin Prabhakar Awhad (Virgaon) had come to fill diesel in tractor and JCB on May 30. Co-incidentally, Undangaon’s Nagesh Narayan Landge, Vishwanath Vithal Dhanwai, Rameshwar Sananse, Dhanraj Ahilaji Sapkal and Gajanan (full name not known) were also standing to fill fuel in their respective vehicles at the fuel pump.

There is a shortage of fuel, but seeing Awhad filling it in the can triggered to heated arguments. All the five above accused beat Sachin and his brother. They also abused him and made casteist remarks and also took away Rs 2 lakh from his pocket.

Ajanta police have registered an offence. Acting upon the information, the assistant police inspector Ajit Vispute and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mukund Aghav visited the spot for inspection. Further investigation is on.