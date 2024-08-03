Five COVID-19 cases in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The spread of COVID-19 and dengue seems to be increasing in the city. Five positive cases of COVID-19 were detected along with one suspected case of dengue on Saturday. Meanwhile, the health section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has urged citizens to take precautions.

Currently, many households are reporting cases of cold, fever, and cough. Amidst this, the COVID-19 infection has resurfaced. Due to the prevalence of mosquitoes, the spread of dengue has also increased. After seven COVID-19 cases were found in the last week of July, an additional five infected cases were discovered at the beginning of August. The rise in COVID-19 and dengue cases created an atmosphere of fear among citizens. Both the CSMC health centres and private hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of patients. The current number of active COVID-19 cases is 17. One patient is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, while the remaining 16 are not serious and undergoing treatment at home.