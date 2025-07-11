Five held with illegal weapons in Khultabad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police detained five youths from Khultabad on July 10 for allegedly possessing illegal weapons.

The action was carried out by a special team under the guidance of police inspector Vijay Singh Rajput, with PSI Deepak Pardhe and his team executing the operation. The team was on patrol duty in the Khultabad area when they received confidential information from an informant regarding the possession of illegal arms by certain individuals in the city. Acting promptly, the police traced the suspects, interrogated them, and recovered various weapons and mobile handsets from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ajmat Khan (25), Faizan Shah (26), Mohammad Qureshi (24), Falak Shah (22), and Mohammad Altamash (25). From their possession, the police seized one country-made pistol with two live cartridges, four sharp-edged swords, one sickle, and five mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 1.09 lakh. All the weapons were found in illegal possession without valid licenses. A formal panchnama (seizure report) was conducted in the presence of witnesses, and five separate cases were registered at the Khultabad Police Station.