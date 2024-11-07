Five lakh rupees seized at Sutgirni chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Special Surveillance Team (SST) stopped and inspected a car on Tuesday night at 8 pm at Sutgirni Chowk, where they found five lakh rupees in cash in the car's trunk.

In connection with the upcoming assembly elections, around 300 teams from the election branch are carrying out checks across the district. The SST stopped and inspected a four-wheeler at Sutgirni Chowk. During the search, five lakh rupees in cash were found in the car's trunk. When questioned, the person in the car, Patil, claimed he had withdrawn the money from the Bank of Maharashtra and union Bank in Mumbai for his daughter’s medical admission. However, Patil could not provide any evidence to support this claim. The seized amount has been deposited with the Treasury office. The district committee will hold a hearing on this matter, and if Patil provides a satisfactory explanation, the money may be returned to him after the elections.