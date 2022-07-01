Five Magic startups selected in ‘MSME Idea Hackathon’

Startups will get a grant of up to Rs 15 lakh each from the Central government.

Aurangabad, July 1:

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), New Delhi organized the 'Idea Hackathon 2022' under the MSME champions scheme. Five startups registered from Magic have been selected and will receive a grant of Rs 15 lakh each from the Central government for the progress of their innovative startups.

The winners were announced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Startups Anatomic Pvt Ltd, Malhari Projects, Neo Innovative Solutions LLP, Intelligent Dental Innovation Pvt Ltd and Spark Batteries have been selected on national level in the MSME Idea Hackathon.

These startups are working in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, electric vehicles and solid waste management. They will be financially supported under the incubation programme by MAGIC. The innovation competition saw participation of 5,126 students, entrepreneurs and MSMEs from across the country, out of which 257 startups were shortlisted by an expert committee.

47 startups applied to Magic

Magic director Ashish Garde said that 47 innovative startups from seven states across the country had applied to Magic as host incubators, out of which 12 startups were selected by Magic and sent to the national level. This initiative was to strengthen entrepreneurs working in various fields. MSMEs and innovative entrepreneurs are playing a major role in leading the country globally by helping the startup ecosystem needed for the social, cultural and economic transformation of the country.