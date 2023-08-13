Flag hoisted in schools sans students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department of Zilla Parishad issued orders on Saturday evening to hoist tri-colour for three days-August 13 to 15- following the directives of the State Government.

However, the headmasters and teachers were confused over the delayed announcement on Saturday evening. Teachers attended the flag hoisting at 7.30 am Sunday in the absence of students and the chief guest to avoid any action.

The Central Government issued guidelines to implement ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav for three days.

So, the education officers instructed all the medium schools through the bloc education officer about the initiative.

The schools were informed on Saturday morning that the flag should be hoisted on Independence Day only and not for three days.

The revised orders were on Saturday evening, instructed the school to hoist the flag for three days.

However, the classrooms were over and students had left the home before receiving the revised orders. Teachers and headmasters were confused about how to call students and the chief guest at the eleventh hour. So, they hoisted the flat at 7.30 am without the students, chief guest and office-bearers of the school management committee. Some of the ZP schools visited door to door and brought students for the event today.