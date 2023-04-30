Flag hoisting in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A flag hoisting ceremony in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at the lawns in front of the main administrative building, at 7.5 am, on May 1 to celebrate Maharashtra Day. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath will unfurl the flag on Monday. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle appealed to all to attend the programme.