Flag hoisting in Bamu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2023 07:35 PM 2023-04-30T19:35:02+5:30 2023-04-30T19:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A flag hoisting ceremony in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at the lawns in front of the main administrative building, at 7.5 am, on May 1 to celebrate Maharashtra Day. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath will unfurl the flag on Monday. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle appealed to all to attend the programme.