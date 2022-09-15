Flag hoisting, lecture in Bamu on Muktisangram Din
Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole will unfurl the tri-colour in a front of the administrative building at 9.30 am, on September 17 as part of Marathwada Muktisangram Din celebration.
Balaji Chirde from People’s College-Nanded will deliver a lecture at Mahat ma Phule Hall. Pro-VC Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the programme.
Registrar Dr Jaishri Suryavanshi appealed to students, teachers and employees to attend both programmes.