Flag hoisting, lecture in Bamu on Muktisangram Din

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole will unfurl the tri-colour in a front of the administrative building at 9.30 am, on September 17 as part of Marathwada Muktisangram Din celebration.

Balaji Chirde from People’s College-Nanded will deliver a lecture at Mahat ma Phule Hall. Pro-VC Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the programme.

Registrar Dr Jaishri Suryavanshi appealed to students, teachers and employees to attend both programmes.