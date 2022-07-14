Flat 50% off sale in Prozone Mall

Aurangabad, July 14:

The End of Season Sale with 50 % off will be implemented at Prozone Mall between July 15 and 17. Over 70 brands like Shoppers Stop , M&S, Croma, Home Town, Pantaloons, Max, House of Toys, Globus, Adidas, Aurelia, Allen Solly, Bata, Being Human, Biba, Cantabil, Colorbar, Ethnicity, Enamor, Gini & Jony, Go Colors, Jack & Jones, Just Watches Killer, Lenskart, Mochi, Puma, Pepe, Rangriti, Reebok, Spykar, Sugar, UCB, Vero Moda, Only and others will offer Flat 50% or more.

FLAT 50% OFF or Buy 1 Get 1 and other offers are available from Pizza Hut, Café Bollywood ,Kareems, Dosa Plaza, Mad Over Chicken ,Green Hut, Momo Street, NaturezZ ,Gelato ice creams and Max Popcorn.

The administration has appealed the people to visit Prozone Mall and grab these big discount offers for the next three days.