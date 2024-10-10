Flesh trade racket busted in Rajeshnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pundaliknagar police by raiding a posh bungalow in Rajeshnagar busted a flesh trade racket on Wednesday wee hours. The cops arrested Kalpesh Prakash Waikos (33, Johriwada) and Kavita Ganesh Jadhav (49, Rajeshnagar). Meanwhile, the police have shifted the females brought illegally from Karnataka and Kolhapur.

On Tuesday, the police received information about this illegal activity. Acting on the orders of the deputy commissioner Navneet Kanwat and the assistant commissioner Dr Ranjit Patil, the police inspector Kundan Jadhav from Pundliknagar Police Station set up a trap. At 3 am, a dummy customer was sent to verify the situation. Once it was confirmed that the prostitution business was in operation, the team, which was waiting for the signal, barged into the house. During the raid, they found a 36-year-old woman from Kolhapur and a 27-year-old woman from Karnataka present for prostitution. The accused, Kalpesh and Kavita, informed the police that they had been facilitating this activity in exchange for a fixed amount of money to these women. Meanwhile, both women were subsequently sent to a government shelter.

Confirmation signal

The police decided to confirm the prostitution operation by sending in a dummy customer. After the decoy entered the house that night, Kalpesh who was present there conducted a transaction with him. Once assured, the decoy went to the window to signal that everything was fine. Following that, the police directly entered the house. Kavita and Kalpesh were charging clients between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 for their services. The police personnel Gajanan Mante filed a complaint and registered a case in this regard.

Tip to police from 'Competition' in the business

According to the police, the accused Kalpesh has been running this business for many days. He was in contact with a major agent (pimps), but after their arrests, many new agents entered the business. As a result, it is now coming to light that they are providing tips to the police about each other's prostitution activities and spa centres owing to the competition among themselves.