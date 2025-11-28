Flights to Mumbai and Delhi delayed by 90 minutes
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 28, 2025 00:15 IST2025-11-28T00:15:02+5:302025-11-28T00:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Indigo Airlines’ evening flight to Delhi and night flight to Mumbai were delayed by nearly one and ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Indigo Airlines’ evening flight to Delhi and night flight to Mumbai were delayed by nearly one and a half hours on Thursday . The Mumbai-bound flight had already arrived about five hours late on Wednesday. It landed at 1.15 am and departed for Mumbai at 2 am, leaving passengers waiting at the airport overnight.Open in app