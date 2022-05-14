FlyBig misses operation date

Aurangabad, May 14:

FlyBig had announced to operate Hyderabad - Aurangabad - Hyderabad flight from May 15 and also started the online booking for it. However, the booking for this service has been stopped and the new date instead of May 15 will be announced by the airlines soon.

FlyBig and Akasa Airlines had given indications during a meeting held at Mumbai on April 26 to start new air services from Aurangabad. After few days of the meeting, FlyBig announced to start daily morning Hyderabad service from the city from May 15. The service would have helped the passengers going to Hyderabad and Tirupati from Aurangabad. But, the passengers will have to wait for this service for few more days.

Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation’s Civil Aviation Committee chairman Sunit Kothari said, a discussion has been made with the president and CEO of FlyBig Airlines Captain Sanjay Mandaviya. The airlines will announce the new date soon.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad has been highlighted in the list of destination where FlyBig provides air services. However, the booked has been stopped now. The passengers are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the new date of the Hyderabad service.