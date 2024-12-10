Focus on increasing public participation in Kham River Restoration Mission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The experts and stakeholders, in a recently held meeting, emphasized the urgent need to address climate action strategies and the restoration of the Kham River by focusing on waste management, sewage treatment, protection of green zones, etc. It was highlighted that the success of the Kham River Restoration Mission depends on involving as many organisations and citizens as possible.

The meeting held recently brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on climate and environmental challenges in the city and district. The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, Chairman of Varroc Engineering Tarang Jain, Director of Grind Master Machines Milind Kelkar, Ecosattva’s Natasha Zareen, Lokmat Campus Club’s Ruchira Darda, Registrar of MGM University Ashish Gadekar, Sarika Kadam, Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board Aakansha Tiwari, MIT’s Munish Sharma, Adv. Pradnya Talekar and other representatives from industries, educational institutes, administration, NGOs and social organisations were present at the meeting.

Discussions centred on environmental challenges before the city and the district, including waste management, green zone conservation, sewage treatment, and community initiatives.

Milind Kelkar stressed the importance of coordinated action on waste and sewage management while emphasizing green zone preservation and collective action.

G Sreekanth provided updates on the various projects undertaken by the municipal corporation to tackle climate and environmental issues. Natasha Zareen presented details about the river restoration initiative. Tarang Jain added that conserving the heritage Kham River is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders.

LT Campus Club; MGM and MIT’s participation

Adv. Pradnya Talekar said that at the beginning of the river restoration mission this year, Grind Master Machines initiated and now Lokmat Campus Club, MGM University, and MIT College have also participated in the daunting task. However, there is a need for even greater involvement from more organisations to ensure the initiative's success.